925 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Tetra Tech by 734.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $38.30 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group downgraded Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

