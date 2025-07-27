Equitable Trust Co. Sells 579 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.72.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

