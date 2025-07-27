Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $88.87 Million Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Express were worth $88,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $311.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.91 and its 200 day moving average is $291.28. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $329.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

