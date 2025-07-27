Semus Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.29.

NYSE:UNH opened at $280.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.58 and a 200-day moving average of $424.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kristen Gil acquired 3,700 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $271.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. This trade represents a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

