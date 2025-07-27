Semus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,158 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,395,000 after buying an additional 200,707 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,832,000 after buying an additional 88,096 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,171,000 after buying an additional 171,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,545,000 after buying an additional 328,727 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $200.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

