Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $137.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.86 and a 200 day moving average of $121.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

