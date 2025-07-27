Texas Yale Capital Corp. Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,867,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,817 shares of company stock worth $1,147,992. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.00.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $298.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.02. The company has a market cap of $213.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $250.23 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

