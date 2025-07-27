Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 1,505 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 103,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 448,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 426,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,768,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average is $107.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

