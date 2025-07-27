Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Holdings Lessened by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,205 shares during the period. Southern Copper comprises 4.4% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $24,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 117.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 53.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 35.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:SCCO opened at $98.22 on Friday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.27%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

