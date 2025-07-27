Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 135,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,226,971.06. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

