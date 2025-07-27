Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 180,766 VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,000. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF makes up about 0.5% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 169,053 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 308.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 64,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

FLTR stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.