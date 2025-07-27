Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 19,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $495.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $529.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.