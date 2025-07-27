Atlantic Family Wealth LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Atlantic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 0.3% of Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51. The company has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

