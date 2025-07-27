Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 50,613 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,613 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.10% of Amgen worth $166,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amgen by 87.1% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 7.3% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in Amgen by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $306.58 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $340.89. The firm has a market cap of $164.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.