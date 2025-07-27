one8zero8 LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

one8zero8 LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,791,000 after buying an additional 2,165,888 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13,499.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,150,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,954,000 after buying an additional 2,134,404 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4,567.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,764,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,827,000 after buying an additional 1,726,868 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $121,605,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,120,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,270,000 after buying an additional 1,105,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $109.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $110.51.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.