Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,601,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Logitech International makes up approximately 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 1.65% of Logitech International worth $217,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 1,339.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Logitech International by 975.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Logitech International from $97.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Logitech International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $96.77 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $105.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.21.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 13.86%. Logitech International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

