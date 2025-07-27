Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Keyvantage Wealth LLC

Keyvantage Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 23,012.5% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $1,180.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,236.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,072.76.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,923 shares of company stock valued at $222,445,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

