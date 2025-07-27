Keyvantage Wealth LLC Sells 15,307 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,307 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,924,000 after purchasing an additional 386,040 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 27,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 535,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,732,000 after purchasing an additional 304,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IJR stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

