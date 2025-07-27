Keyvantage Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Keyvantage Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Keyvantage Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,222,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,287,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 156,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day moving average is $109.03. The firm has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

