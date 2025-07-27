Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 5,166 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPH opened at $29.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $721.41 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.