Cornerstone Advisory LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.3% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 85,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allium Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $584,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7%

JNJ opened at $168.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.88. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

