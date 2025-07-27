Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:APD opened at $299.24 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.75.

View Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.