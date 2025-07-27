Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84,620 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 156,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Armen Panossian bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $113,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $293,748.57. This represents a 62.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 14,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $199,943.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 71,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,054.47. This trade represents a 26.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,230.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCSL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.