Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

