Waddell & Associates LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:BAC opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $365.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $49.31.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

