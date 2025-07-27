Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after acquiring an additional 91,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,889 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,402,000 after acquiring an additional 131,075 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after acquiring an additional 878,177 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,545 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.64.

Chubb Stock Down 0.3%

CB stock opened at $269.28 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

