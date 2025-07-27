iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1,016.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,299 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 21.5%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $84.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.93. The firm has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

