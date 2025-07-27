Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 144,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.10. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $61.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

