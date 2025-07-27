Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 527 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,860,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,104,000 after purchasing an additional 265,129 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,086.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 826,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after buying an additional 756,593 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 647,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,351,000 after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,439,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

PJAN stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

