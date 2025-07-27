Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

BATS COWZ opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.99. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

