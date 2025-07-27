Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires 23,886 Shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares during the period. Hess makes up about 8.0% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Hess were worth $39,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hess by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $160.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.62. Hess Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $161.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

