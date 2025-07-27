Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lowered its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Exelon were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 354.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 150,876 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exelon by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 63,009 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,795,000. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.94 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

