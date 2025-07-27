Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases Shares of 2,992 Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regency Centers by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,645,000 after buying an additional 1,086,797 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Regency Centers by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,408,000 after buying an additional 449,110 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,399,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,113,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,236,000 after purchasing an additional 293,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Mizuho dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 133.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,518.36. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

