CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2,310.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 49.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 38.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Up 0.8%

KMX stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.31. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMX

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.