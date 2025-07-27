iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Intellus Advisors LLC

Intellus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,321,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,646,000 after buying an additional 2,037,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,235,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,288,000 after buying an additional 207,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,002,050 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,112,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,295,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,363,000 after buying an additional 68,041 shares in the last quarter.

SLV opened at $34.66 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $35.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

