Intellus Advisors LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intellus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 81,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Allium Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 3.5%

Tesla stock opened at $316.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.70 and a 200 day moving average of $314.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

