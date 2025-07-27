Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $89.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.29. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

