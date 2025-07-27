ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $220.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.85 and its 200-day moving average is $217.57. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $169.01 and a 12-month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

