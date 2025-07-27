Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:HWM opened at $189.47 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.41 and a 52 week high of $191.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.89.

Insider Activity

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.