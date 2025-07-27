ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 46.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 85,887 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.51% of FARO Technologies worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after buying an additional 62,305 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,849,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,990,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 115,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151,382 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FARO. Needham & Company LLC lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -879.80 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $44.06.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

