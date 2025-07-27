Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Advantage Trust Co

Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 10.7% of Advantage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $289.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $289.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

