Ballast Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $154.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $270.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average of $148.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

