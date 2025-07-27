Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.6% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710 over the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $279.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.29. The company has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Dbs Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.90.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

