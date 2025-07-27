Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the first quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,869,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,378,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,206,000 after purchasing an additional 210,894 shares during the period. Finally, Rareview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.4% in the first quarter. Rareview Capital LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2%

QQQ opened at $566.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $539.14 and a 200 day moving average of $508.80. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $567.70.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.