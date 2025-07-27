Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,782,750.77. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.33.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $601.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $517.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.87. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.74 and a 52-week high of $618.49.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

