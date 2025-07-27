Bearing Point Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bearing Point Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Argentarii LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.43 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $277,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,054,588.30. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $7,844,775. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

