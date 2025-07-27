Bearing Point Capital LLC Invests $320,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,177,000 after purchasing an additional 460,154 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 612,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,936,000 after buying an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 121,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,509 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 153.0% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 78,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.99. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

