FourThought Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OZK. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4,828.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2,014.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,052.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZK opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

