FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 748,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $76,663,118.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,900. This represents a 96.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $3,335,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,801.44. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,177,878 shares of company stock worth $119,281,861 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

