Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,039,084 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $173,153,000 after buying an additional 212,850 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3,233.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 47,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This represents a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $245.05 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $251.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $688.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

